BERLIN, Sept 27 It is unclear whether German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives can deliver a parliamentary majority for the euro zone's rescue fund without help from the opposition, coalition sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

One source said 11 deputies from Merkel's conservative bloc (CDU/CSU) had voted against giving new powers to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) in an internal trial vote, and that two had abstained.

Coalition sources said they expected between 2 and 5 members of the Free Democrats (FDP) to vote against the measure, with up to 6 abstaining.

Parliamentary passage is not in doubt due to support from opposition parties, but it would be a severe blow to Merkel if more than 19 lawmakers from her coalition vote against the measure or abstain. That would mean she would need support from the Social Democrats and Greens to win passage. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Matthias Sobolewski)