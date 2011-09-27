* Bundestag to approve bolstered euro rescue scheme

* Merkel may need centre-left opposition's help

* Her political future hangs on level of support

By Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin

BERLIN, Sept 27 Germany's Angela Merkel has convinced some rebels in her party to back new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund in a vote on Thursday, but may still have to rely on the opposition to get the measure passed, in what would be a humiliating setback.

The vote in the Bundestag lower house of parliament is the biggest test of Merkel's leadership since she came to power six years ago.

While passage of the bill is not in doubt thanks to support from opposition parties like the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, the way her own lawmakers vote will determine whether Merkel retains her authority until the next election in 2013.

"The whole world is watching this vote," the chancellor said at a meeting of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU).

In a trial vote taken by lawmakers in her bloc on Tuesday, 11 voted against bolstering the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and two abstained, according to participants. This looked slightly better for Merkel than the last dry run.

But sources gave conflicting signals about how her junior coalition partners, the Free Democrats (FDP), would vote on Thursday, with "no" vote estimates ranging from two to five, and as many as six abstentions seen.

The government has 330 seats in the 620-seat Bundestag so Merkel can afford no more than 19 rebels if she is to deliver the required 311-seat majority without relying on the opposition.

"Having to reach across the aisle would mean Merkel has lost control of her party and coalition partner," Josef Joffe, editor of the influential German weekly Die Zeit, told Reuters.

Worried cabinet ministers have been scrambling to send out a dual message: that Merkel will muster her own majority and that if she fails to deliver that, the government will survive.

The vote has exposed growing German divisions about using taxpayer money to bail out debt-burdened states like Greece.

"The real question is how this vote affects the German electorate longer-term," Josef Schlarmann, who represents the "Mittelstand" of German industry in the CDU, told Reuters.

"Roughly 80 percent of German voters are against an extension of the euro zone's rescue mechanism, while 80 percent of politicians are for it," he said. "The political establishment and electorate are on a collision course."

TOUGH TALK

European leaders agreed in July to boost the full lending capacity of the EFSF to 440 billion euros and endow it with new powers to buy the bonds of stricken euro zone countries and shore up their banks.

Several countries have already ratified the changes, but crucial votes in other member states like Slovakia loom in the coming weeks.

Markets are looking to the vote in Germany to gauge the appetite in Europe's paymaster for continuing to provide aid to stricken euro zone member states like Greece, Portugal and Ireland, all of which have received multi-billion euro bailouts.

Some members of Merkel's coalition, reeling from a series of regional election setbacks, have adopted a tough line on the bailouts in a bid to lure back disillusioned voters, letting the SPD and Greens portray themselves as defenders of the single currency.

Merkel herself has steered a middle road -- talking tough about sanctioning euro countries that don't implement draconian reforms to cut their debt, while pledging to do all in her power to defend the euro.

Juergen Trittin, a leading lawmaker from the Greens seen as a possible finance minister if his party does well in 2013, told Reuters that if Merkel did not get her own majority it would be "the end of the government".

But even if she suffers a setback in the vote, she would face no obligation to dissolve parliament as many opposition politicians have suggested she should do.

Failure to win on her own terms this week would, however, raise the risks to Merkel from two other votes in coming months -- on a second rescue package for Greece and on the successor fund to the EFSF, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

Complicating the calculus for Thursday's vote has been the growing debate about boosting the EFSF even further, or bringing forward the launch of the ESM to 2012 from 2013.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble broached these options at IMF meetings on the weekend, infuriating some in Berlin who are worried the talk could undermine support in the EFSF vote. (Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Annika Breidthardt; writing by Stephen Brown)