BERLIN, June 9 Bundesbank president Jens
Weidmann was quoted on Saturday saying Spain should use
instruments -- such as the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) -- if it feels overwhelmed by its financial needs.
In an interview to appear in Sunday's Welt am Sonntag
newspaper, Weidmann said: "If Spain sees itself overwhelmed by
financing needs, it should use the instruments that were created
for that."
Weidmann also said in the interview, excerpts of which were
released on Saturday, that: "We can't have it that the goal is
'stay out of the bailout at all costs'. It's the wrong way to
hope for central banks to jump to avoid facing any requirements
(imposed from abroad)."
