BERLIN Dec 1 Germany's Economy Minister said on Thursday there was no deal on Berlin accepting the idea of common euro zone debt issuance in exchange for European Union treaty change and said fighting the roots of the debt crisis could take up to five years.

Philipp Roesler, presenting a strategy paper on ways to tackle the euro crisis, also told reporters he had earlier in the day agreed with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of their Christian Social Union (CSU) coalition partners on a common rejection of the idea of euro bonds.

Roesler is head of the Free Democrats (FDP), a junior partner in Merkel's coalition. (Reporting by Gernot Heller)