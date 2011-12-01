BERLIN Dec 1 Germany's Economy Minister
said on Thursday there was no deal on Berlin accepting the idea
of common euro zone debt issuance in exchange for European Union
treaty change and said fighting the roots of the debt crisis
could take up to five years.
Philipp Roesler, presenting a strategy paper on ways to
tackle the euro crisis, also told reporters he had earlier in
the day agreed with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of
their Christian Social Union (CSU) coalition partners on a
common rejection of the idea of euro bonds.
Roesler is head of the Free Democrats (FDP), a junior
partner in Merkel's coalition.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller)