* Bold step of euro zone budget surveillance by Brussels
* Countries, commission likely to clash over new rules
* Reforms just one step on painful road to integration
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 26 Four months ago, President
Francois Hollande warned Brussels not to tell France how to run
its finances. In a few weeks' time, the European Commission will
do exactly that as a new era of rigid fiscal surveillance begins
in Europe.
In one of the most far-reaching responses to the region's
debt crisis, the Commission, the EU's executive, will now run
the rule over the budget plans of the 17 euro zone countries
before they are fully digested by national parliaments.
The aim is to raise a red flag before it is too late and
prevent a repeat of the turmoil of the past four years, which
began because countries were living far beyond their means.
The Commission, which acts as a civil service for the EU,
will have the right to send back any budget plans it thinks do
not make the grade. Countries can ignore its advice, but face
tough, rapidly imposed fines if they stray out of line.
The rules underscore just how far power over budget policy
has shifted from capitals to Brussels and marks a fundamental
change in the way the currency area is run, with a sizeable
amount of sovereignty being surrendered - perhaps more than many
governments realised at the time.
If it works, it may launch the euro zone towards a single
finance ministry handling taxation and bond issuance - a once
unthinkable scenario that the crisis pushed leaders to consider.
"In the euro zone, whatever one country does affects
everyone else," said Pablo Zalba, a Spanish lawmaker in the
European Parliament, which this year approved the Commission's
monitoring powers, known in EU jargon as the Two-Pack.
"We cannot make the same mistakes again," said Zalba.
The International Monetary Fund, which has played a central
role in euro zone bailouts, backed the idea of a fiscal union in
a new report this week, seeing it as a way to underpin an
emerging single banking framework for the currency bloc.
The United States faced a similar dilemma more than 200
years ago when its original confederation of 13 states found
they faced financial ruin until they agreed an effective,
central government with a wide range of enforceable powers.
NO DIKTATS FOR FRANCE
Under the new rules, countries must submit their draft 2014
budgets to the Commission by Oct. 15. They are then scrutinized
for any shortcomings, whether they be unrealistic revenue
projections, insufficient spending cuts or base financing that
relies more on creativity than reality.
They also face peer pressure to behave. Euro zone finance
ministers will hold a special meeting on Nov. 22 to coordinate
fiscal policy and ensure everyone is meeting agreed targets.
"We are embarking on a new era of economic governance in
which the euro zone's credibility will be at stake," said a
senior euro zone official who will attend the meeting.
What's more, the rules are only one piece of a complex
jigsaw of budgetary surveillance, which extends to the European
statistics agency Eurostat and the powers it has to search
governments suspected of massaging their accounts.
Another set of six rules that became EU law in Dec. 2011 -
dubbed the Six-Pack - gave the Commission powers to review EU
national economies more thoroughly and penalise rule-breakers.
Governments have also signed up to a fiscal pact that
imposes quasi-automatic sanctions on countries that breach
deficit limits and enshrines balanced budget rules in law.
It all adds up to a new world order, but one that runs the
risk of putting errant countries at odds with the Commission and
testing whether governments can submit to a higher authority.
Few EU officials need to be reminded of the 2005 debacle in
which France and Germany pressured the EU to relax budget
deficit rules, sowing the seeds for Greece's spending explosion.
In 2009, a new Greek government revealed the country's
deficit would be an alarming 12.5 percent of economic output,
not the 3.7 percent originally foreseen.
That restatement not only forced Athens into a bailout but
called into question the euro's foundations as a currency area
with no strictly enforced rules on how to handle spending.
CANDY MACHINE
EU officials concede they are worried about whether big euro
zone countries will follow the Commission's advice.
"The Commission and governments are going to clash," said
Carsten Brzeski, a euro zone economist at ING. "Integration
means that someone else can tell you what to do."
With concern growing that France is running off-track, the
Commission has told Paris to cut spending and reform its pension
system in return for a two-year reprieve on budget deficit cuts.
President Hollande angered Germany in late May by declaring:
"the European Commission cannot dictate what we should do."
But his finance minister, Pierre Moscovici, will meet EU
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn on Thursday
to convince Brussels that France is playing by the rules.
A next step could be a system of binding contracts between
the Commission and euro zone countries that set deadlines to
deliver budgetary and economic reforms in return for money.
Those funds would come from a central pot created by euro
zone states that would be separate from the European Union's
current budget and which some officials have dubbed a "candy
machine", with rewards dispensed for good behaviour.
While that might seem ambitious, it may not be bold enough.
"Fiscal coordination is not fiscal union. Reaching it will
be a very long and painful process," said Zsolt Darvas at
Bruegel, a think-tank providing input to EU policymaking.