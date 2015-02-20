BRIEF-Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round
* Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Feb 20 International creditors gave Greece until the end of Monday to present a list of reform measures it plans and set a deadline of the end of April for creditors agreeing to a final list, the Eurogroup said in a joint statement on Friday.
"The Greek authorities will present a first list of reform measures, based on the current arrangement, by the end of Monday February 23," said the statement, which confirmed an agreement to extend Greece's bailout programme by four months.
"The institutions will provide a first view whether this is sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a successful conclusion of the review. This list will be further specified and then agreed with the institutions by the end of April." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Clarocity Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire intellectual property assets
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - subsidiary intends to offer $500 million of its 5.750 pct senior notes due 2027 through an add-on to its existing issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: