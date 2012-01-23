LONDON Jan 23 Failure to solve the Greek debt crisis will bring down the whole of the euro zone single currency area, an adviser to the Greek prime minister said on Monday.

"If Greece manages its problem then the eurozone will remain intact," Gikas Hardouvelis told BBC Radio 4.

"If Greece is left to go, so to speak, then the market will ask who is next and the euro zone will dissolve," he added.

(Reporting by Keith Weir)