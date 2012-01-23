BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Tata Motors, dissolves share stake in Coca Cola, Dunkin' Brands
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing
LONDON Jan 23 Failure to solve the Greek debt crisis will bring down the whole of the euro zone single currency area, an adviser to the Greek prime minister said on Monday.
"If Greece manages its problem then the eurozone will remain intact," Gikas Hardouvelis told BBC Radio 4.
"If Greece is left to go, so to speak, then the market will ask who is next and the euro zone will dissolve," he added.
(Reporting by Keith Weir)
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in apple inc by 43.8 percent to 450,000 shares
* Carl Icahn ups shared share stake in Herbalife Ltd by 14.7 percent to 22.5 million shares - SEC filing