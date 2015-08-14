PARIS Aug 14 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin on Friday hailed the agreement by euro zone finance
ministers to launch a third bailout programme for Greece as a
success for Athens and for Europe.
"This agreement is a success for Greece and for Europe," he
said in a statement. "France is proud to have contributed
usefully through constant dialogue with its European partners."
Sapin said the Greek government had in the last few weeks
shown determination to carry out the necessary reforms.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Kevin Liffey)