PARIS Aug 14 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin on Friday hailed the agreement by euro zone finance ministers to launch a third bailout programme for Greece as a success for Athens and for Europe.

"This agreement is a success for Greece and for Europe," he said in a statement. "France is proud to have contributed usefully through constant dialogue with its European partners."

Sapin said the Greek government had in the last few weeks shown determination to carry out the necessary reforms. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Kevin Liffey)