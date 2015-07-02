CORRECTED-CANADA FX DEBT-C$ stronger as government releases stay-the-course budget
(Corrects comparison to U.S. dollar in first and third paragraphs to little changed instead of stronger) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3334 or 75.00 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve March 22 The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, but barely changed after the government unveiled a stay-the-course federal budget that targeted export growth, while earlier losses were reversed as the greenback fell. Canad