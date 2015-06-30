By Carolyn Cohn
MONACO, June 30 The Greek crisis hasn't yet
prompted Amundi Asset Management to change its investment
portfolios and riskier assets such as equities remain
attractive, the firm's chief investment officer said on Tuesday.
Quantitative easing in the euro zone and Japan meant it was
a good time to invest in shares, peripheral euro zone debt and
corporate credit, Pascal Blanque told Reuters on the sidelines
of a fund management conference.
"We maintain a stance where we are reasonably constructive
in the risky assets space," he said, adding that the market
reaction to the Greek crisis would be "news-dependent".
Amundi did not change its investment positions after Greece
made a shock weekend announcement of a referendum on its
bailout, plunging the country's banking system into chaos.
"It was important to stay calm ... we thought on Sunday it
was not appropriate to change the portfolios for the moment,"
Blanque said.
Amundi did not own any Greek assets, Blanque added.
(Editing by David Holmes)