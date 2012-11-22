BERLIN Nov 22 Greece's international lenders
must be willing to compromise if they want to avoid a write-down
on public creditors' holdings, European Central Bank board
member Joerg Asmussen was quoted as saying on Thursday.
"Whoever wants to avoid a haircut of public creditors and
sees that as a red line, must be ready to move on other issues,"
Asmussen was quoted as saying in Germany's Passauer Neue Presse.
"Everyone must show a willingness to move as that's the only way
we can come to a result next Monday."
Asmussen added a debt buyback and substantially lowering
interest rates on existing debt were two possible options to
reach debt sustainability but that the solution would be a mix
of measures.
Euro zone finance ministers, the ECB and the International
Monetary Fund have met twice in the past two weeks but failed
both times to agree on the next steps for Greece and how to
bring its debt level down to a sustainable level, despite more
than 24 hours of negotiations.
They will meet again on Monday.