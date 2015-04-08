VIENNA, April 8 Austria's finance minister
warned Greece against getting closer to Russia on Wednesday,
when Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was visiting Vladimir
Putin in Moscow, saying unilateral moves by Athens would not be
seen as helpful by its European partners.
"It's perfectly normal for talks to take place but I would
urgently warn against getting closer," Hans Joerg Schelling told
reporters in Vienna. "We are in the middle of final negotiations
for financing for Greece and I don't believe that a good game is
being played here."
