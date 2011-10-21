BRUSSELS Oct 21 Austria would welcome a bigger private sector contribution to the financing of a second loan package for Greece, because the 21 percent net present value loss banks offered on July 21 was not enough, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Friday.

"We will evaluate the proposals on the table closely, especially those for a bigger private sector involvement. I welcome that, because for me the package that leaders agreed on July 21 is not possible to finance and so I am happy that a new plan for PSI (Private Sector Involvement) is being considered," Fekter told reporters before a meeting of euro zone ministers.

She also said the ministers would discuss various options of leveraging their bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), indicating that some of them involved the participation of the European Central Bank -- an idea supported by France, but strongly opposed by Germany.

"With regards to the flexibility of the EFSF, we will have to look at the technical options. It's very difficult and very complex as it's about what's technically doable and at the same time what's legally doable," Fekter said.

"There are several options on the table, options closer to a bank and those closer to insurance models, combinations of them and I believe we can develop a model from that that is sufficiently practicable and legally possible," she said.

European Union law forbids the ECB to finance government borrowing, but markets believe that a solution without the involvement of the ECB as the lender of last resort will not be credible. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)