BRUSSELS Oct 21 Austria would welcome a bigger
private sector contribution to the financing of a second loan
package for Greece, because the 21 percent net present value
loss banks offered on July 21 was not enough, Austrian Finance
Minister Maria Fekter said on Friday.
"We will evaluate the proposals on the table closely,
especially those for a bigger private sector involvement. I
welcome that, because for me the package that leaders agreed on
July 21 is not possible to finance and so I am happy that a new
plan for PSI (Private Sector Involvement) is being considered,"
Fekter told reporters before a meeting of euro zone ministers.
She also said the ministers would discuss various options of
leveraging their bailout fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF), indicating that some of them involved the
participation of the European Central Bank -- an idea supported
by France, but strongly opposed by Germany.
"With regards to the flexibility of the EFSF, we will have
to look at the technical options. It's very difficult and very
complex as it's about what's technically doable and at the same
time what's legally doable," Fekter said.
"There are several options on the table, options closer to a
bank and those closer to insurance models, combinations of them
and I believe we can develop a model from that that is
sufficiently practicable and legally possible," she said.
European Union law forbids the ECB to finance government
borrowing, but markets believe that a solution without the
involvement of the ECB as the lender of last resort will not be
credible.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)