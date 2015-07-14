VIENNA, July 14 Euro zone finance ministers will hold a telephone conference to discuss Greek bridge financing on Wednesday, Austria's finance minister said on Tuesday.

It does not necessarily need a euro group summit to agree on bridge financing, Hans Joerg Schelling said.

"If a reasonable proposal comes up, the euro zone finance ministers probably can decide about it in a conference call," Schelling said.

Greece hopes to start talks on a bailout of up to 86 billion euros ($95 billion) at the end of the week if its parliament passes a raft of laws by Wednesday to show it is ready to reform. ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)