* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, July 14 Euro zone finance ministers will hold a telephone conference to discuss Greek bridge financing on Wednesday, Austria's finance minister said on Tuesday.
It does not necessarily need a euro group summit to agree on bridge financing, Hans Joerg Schelling said.
"If a reasonable proposal comes up, the euro zone finance ministers probably can decide about it in a conference call," Schelling said.
Greece hopes to start talks on a bailout of up to 86 billion euros ($95 billion) at the end of the week if its parliament passes a raft of laws by Wednesday to show it is ready to reform. ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not believe the disposal of stakes in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (not rated) by OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB; A+/Stable/a-), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB; A-/Stable/a-) and Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB; BBB/Stable/bbb) will have an immediate effect on the banks' ratings, but the one-off gains of up to 100% of the banks' annual profit, if retained, will support organic growth