VIENNA, April 8 Austria's finance minister does not believe an unplanned Greek exit - or Grexident - from the euro zone has become more likely in the past month, adding one could discuss a planned withdrawal.

"All have realised, also Greece, that an accident represents the biggest possible problem. If there was a kind of orderly withdrawal, then one could discuss how to do that," Hans Joerg Schelling said on ORF radio on Thursday. "Of course I see the problem that time is running out, that the amount of money needed is really very considerable."

He said he saw the implementation of privatisations as a likely reform path forward for Greece, adding he did not expect "dramatic cuts".

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)