VIENNA, April 8 Austria's finance minister does
not believe an unplanned Greek exit - or Grexident - from the
euro zone has become more likely in the past month, adding one
could discuss a planned withdrawal.
"All have realised, also Greece, that an accident represents
the biggest possible problem. If there was a kind of orderly
withdrawal, then one could discuss how to do that," Hans Joerg
Schelling said on ORF radio on Thursday. "Of course I see the
problem that time is running out, that the amount of money
needed is really very considerable."
He said he saw the implementation of privatisations as a
likely reform path forward for Greece, adding he did not expect
"dramatic cuts".
