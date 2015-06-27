VIENNA, June 27 Austria's Chancellor Werner
Faymann said on Saturday further debt relief for Greece depended
on Athens compromising and that a solution had to be found by
midnight on Tuesday, when payments to the International Monetary
Fund are due.
When asked whether he would agree to further debt relief,
Faymann told ORF radio: "The devil is in the detail, whereby I
also ask of the Greeks to move."
Greece's Prime Minister called a referendum on austerity
demands from foreign creditors on Friday, rejecting an ultimatum
from lenders and putting a deal that could determine Greece's
future in Europe to a risky popular vote.
