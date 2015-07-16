VIENNA, July 16 Austria's finance minister has heard from sources in the European Central Bank that emergency liquidity assistance (ELA)for Greek banks is likely to be extended, Hans Joerg Schelling told ORF radio on Thursday, referring to "ECB sources".

He said he was convinced that an agreement on bridge financing for Greece could be reached by late afternoon on Friday.