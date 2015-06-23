VIENNA, June 23 Austria's finance minister said
on Tuesday there would be no agreement on new Greek budget
proposals unless there was a concrete plan showing how they
would be carried out.
Greece took a step back from the abyss on Monday when it
presented proposals that euro zone leaders welcomed as a basis
for a possible agreement in the coming days to unlock frozen aid
and avert a looming default.
Hans Joerg Schelling said he believed a path towards a Greek
primary budget surplus had been agreed.
But he added: "If there is no programme for actions that
says what measure will be implemented when , we will not agree
to it."
"It should not, cannot, must not happen that a third
(bailout) programme is started so to speak through the back
door," he said.