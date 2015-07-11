VIENNA, July 11 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling sees a 60 to 40 chance that a new bailout deal can be struck for Greece, Austrian news agency APA reported him as telling ORF radio on Saturday.

But Schelling added that these odds only applied if Greece provided guarantees on the implementation of reform measures.

"If the guarantees don't come, this will reverse," he said of the odds.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)