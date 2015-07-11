UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
VIENNA, July 11 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling sees a 60 to 40 chance that a new bailout deal can be struck for Greece, Austrian news agency APA reported him as telling ORF radio on Saturday.
But Schelling added that these odds only applied if Greece provided guarantees on the implementation of reform measures.
"If the guarantees don't come, this will reverse," he said of the odds.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February