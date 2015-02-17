VIENNA Feb 17 Europe needs to take a hard line in debt talks with Greece but seek to get a "good outcome", Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Tuesday, telling reporters no one could say what fallout any Greek exit from the euro zone would have.

"The discussion in the public domain is much too superficial ... It is often reduced to being strict or not strict but the crux of the matter is being strict with a good outcome," the Social Democrat said after a cabinet meeting.

Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over the country's debt crisis broke down on Monday when Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout package.

