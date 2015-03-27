VIENNA, March 27 Greece's international partners
have lost trust in Greece, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling said on Friday, underscoring that Athens needs to
stick to conditions of its current rescue and saying a fresh
debt haircut would do no good.
"We have a crisis of confidence with Greece," the
conservative minister told reporters. "Something is decided
every day and on the next day it doesn't apply any more."
Addressing speculation of another debt haircut for Greece,
he said: "You can easily calculate this: it brings nothing." He
said it would not ease Greece's budget problems and was no
solution to its fiscal woes. He said the Greece problem "will
occupy us for some time. I don't know what will emerge."
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Shadia Nasralla)