VIENNA May 5 Greece's debt talks with
international creditors are making progress but have not yet
made a breakthrough, Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg
Schelling said on Tuesday, adding he could not tell if a deal
was in reach next week.
"From today's perspective I cannot say at all, because we do
not have any documents with final results available," he told
reporters before a cabinet meeting when asked about prospects
for a deal when euro zone finance ministers meet on Monday.
"Participants in the Euro Working Group tell us the
atmosphere in talks is good, that there are some positions where
Greece has changed its position in favour of what we always
discussed, but on some subjects it seems it has not come to the
movement that is necessary. I assume intensive negotiations will
continue over the weekend."
