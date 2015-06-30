VIENNA, June 30 Austrian Finance Minister Hans
Joerg Schelling said on Tuesday he was not very optimistic about
the possibility of holding further talks with Greece, adding
that attempts were underway to pull Athens back to the
negotiating table.
The head of the European Commission made a last-minute offer
to try to persuade Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept
a bailout deal he has rejected before a referendum on Sunday
which EU partners say will be a choice of whether to stay in the
euro.
"Attempts are taking place to hold further talks. I'm not
too optimistic," Schelling told reporters. "As for the euro, as
you've seen in the past 48 hours, it hasn't been affected
especially. The euro is stable. The euro is strong...We don't
expect any special spillover effects or contagion."
(Reporting By Angelika Gruber, writing by Shadia Nasralla,
editing by Thomas Atkins)