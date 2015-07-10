VIENNA, July 10 There is a chance to reach an agreement on Greece's debt crisis, Austria's social-democrat Chancellor Werner Faymann said on Friday, after Athens offered last-minute concessions to try to save itself from financial meltdown.

"The chance for an agreement exists and must be utilised in a serious way," Faymann said in a statement. "It's our duty to constructively make use of this last possibility." (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)