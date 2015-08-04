BRUSSELS Aug 4 The European Commission is
encourage by progress in negotiations with Greece on a third
international bailout and believes a deal is possible in time to
meet an Aug. 20 payment due to the European Central Bank, a
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
In a statement emailed to Reuters in response to a comment
by Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos that discussions
with lenders could be wrapped up this week, spokeswoman Mina
Andreeva said: "The European Commission is encouraged by the
progress made so far. We are moving in the right direction and
intense work is continuing.
"The constructive collaboration with the Greek authorities
should allow the negotiations on a new three-year programme to
progress rapidly."
If all sides stuck to commitments made at a euro zone summit
last month, "agreement is possible in order to allow for a first
disbursement under the new ESM programme in time for the payment
Greece is due to make on Aug. 20 (to the ECB).
"It is an ambitious, yet realistic timetable," Andreeva
added.
(Writing by Paul Taylor)