BERLIN Aug 18 A total of 60 lawmakers in Chancellor Angela Merkel's 311-member conservative bloc voted against or abstained in a test ballot on Tuesday evening over a third bailout plan for Greece ahead of the vote in parliament on Wednesday, participants told Reuters.

That indicated there were far fewer rebels from her conservative ranks opposing the 86-billion-euro ($95 billion) package than had been feared.

The mass circulation Bild newspaper had reported that up to 120 conservative members of parliament might vote against the bailout package Greece agreed with its creditors, or abstain.

German parliamentary approval of the Greek bailout is crucial because Germany is the biggest single euro zone creditor and there have been many sceptical lawmakers reflecting German public doubts about a third bailout for debt-ridden Greece.

The 56 'no' votes and 4 abstentions on Tuesday resembled the number of lawmakers -- 65 -- from her conservative camp who last month broke ranks and refused to back negotiations on the bailout.

Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, despite earlier misgivings, had urged their fellow Christian Democrats (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU) members of parliament to vote 'yes' on the measure.

Support from other parties including the Social Democrats (SPD), Merkel's junior coalition partner, and the opposition Greens means approval is not in doubt. But a rebellion by a large number of her allies would be damaging for Merkel. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Mark Heinrich)