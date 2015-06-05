ATHENS, June 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras told parliament on Friday that he would not accept an
agreement with lenders that did not include the promise of debt
relief that has been his government's long-standing demand.
Greece'e euro zone and IMF creditors have been resisting
efforts to include debt relief in negotiations to unlock aid.
Tsipras also reiterated he would not accept a new bailout when
the current one expires at the end of June.
Tsipras earlier told the chamber that he could not accept an
"absurd" cash for reforms proposal tabled by the euro zone and
the International Monetary Fund, but he still expressed
confidence a deal could be found.
"This government and this parliament is not going to vote a
new bailout," Tsipras said. He added that with Greece was now
facing a level of "liquidity asphyxiation we have never had
before."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou writing by
Gavin Jones, editing by Deepa Babington)