ATHENS Feb 13 Greece is striving to reach a
"political" deal with its international lenders on all issues
delaying the conclusion of a key bailout review by a February 20
Eurogroup meeting, the country's finance minister Euclid
Tsakalotos said on Monday.
Tsakalotos also told Antenna TV that Greece was not asking
the International Monetary Fund "for favourable treatment" but
urged the fund to make a decision on whether it would
participate in Greece's third rescue programme.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told Reuters in an
interview earlier on Monday that the fund could not compromise
its principles and cut a sweetheart deal for Greece.
"I would tell Mrs Lagarde to make a decision on whether the
fund should participate in the programme, to have fair demands
which are not extreme," Tsakalotos said. "What cannot be
forgiven is eating up time without giving answers on its
intentions."
