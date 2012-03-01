* Euro zone says Greece has met all legal conditions for new
bailout
* First tranche of new money still depends on debt
restructuring
* Greece to get 130 bln euros, plus 34.4 bln left from 1st
bailout
By Luke Baker and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, March 1 Greece has taken all the
legal action needed to secure a second bailout from the euro
zone countries, Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said on
Thursday, opening the door to the first tranche to be paid out
by March 20 if more conditions are met.
The money can be paid out only after the completion of a
bond swap between Athens and private investors which is to be
concluded by March 9 and which aims to halve Greece's
privately-held debt, cutting it by 100 billion euros.
"All required legislation by the parliament and the
ministerial cabinet has been adopted and a few pending
implementing acts should be completed shortly," Juncker said in
a statement after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
Athens has passed laws on fiscal consolidation, pension
reform, financial sector regulation and structural reforms. It
still has to issue some decrees and other ministry decisions
that will translate the laws into action.
"This will allow the Greek adjustment effort to regain
momentum, which - together with a rigorous implementation of the
agreed policy package for the new programme - constitutes the
basis for putting the public finances and the economy of Greece
back on a sustainable path," the statement said.
The second financing programme for Greece, which follows a
110 billion bailout agreed in May 2010, will total 130 billion
euros, plus 34.4 billion euros of the undisbursed remainder of
the first programme.
Included in the second programme is up to 30 billion euros
of "sweeteners" designed to smooth the bond swap, in which
private investors will forgive Athens 53.5 percent of the
nominal value of their Greek bonds.
That process can now go ahead, with the euro zone's EFSF
bailout fund authorised by euro zone ministers to raise the
funds to carry out the operation.
The ministers also agreed on a backstop facility for the
recapitalisation of Greek banks. No figures were given but two
euro officials said 23 billion out of the 130 billion euros was
earmarked for that purpose. Another official said it could be as
much as 40 billion.
The Eurogroup also agreed to raise money to pay accrued
interest on Greek bonds, which officials said was 5.5 billion.
However, the bond exchange must be completed first. It
opened on Feb. 24 and is scheduled to close on March 8.
"The Eurogroup ... reiterates that a successful PSI
operation (bond exchange) with high participation and a final
positive assessment of the complete set of prior actions are
necessary conditions both for the disbursements of these EFSF
bonds and for the second programme," Juncker said.
"The Eurogroup therefore looks forward to a high
participation of private creditors in the debt exchange."
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos signed five
agreements on the planned debt swap and other issues related to
the 130 billion bailout, sending what he said was "a message to
the private sector, the markets and the international community
that the official sector supports Greece in every aspect".
Greece has said it is not obliged to carry out the bond swap
unless it gets 90 percent participation. If participation is
below 90 percent but above 75 percent, Greece would consult with
public creditors.
If the rate was less than 75 percent and it did not receive
required consents, it would not go through with the deal.
Greece has passed legislation introducing collective action
clauses (CACs) that allow it to force all bondholders to proceed
with the swap once it has secured a specified level of approval.
Based on the recently approved law, the exchange will go
ahead once 50 percent of bondholders have responded to the offer
and the clauses will be activated once a two-thirds majority of
that quorum has voted in favour of the swap.
NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET
To get the support of euro zone ministers for the bailout,
the Greek parliament approved on Wednesday an extension of
pharmacy opening hours and cuts to spending on drugs, the final
significant element in a package of three dozen "prior actions"
euro zone countries had demanded before more aid is provided.
Finance ministers are scheduled to meet again on March 12,
the first date that they could give final approval for the
package, which aims to cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) by 2020, from 160 percent now.
The biggest concern for finance ministers is that, as in the
past, Greece will fall behind on meeting the programme's targets
on structural and labour market reforms required to overhaul the
economy and return it to competitiveness.
The first formal review of the second package will come
three months after it is signed off, probably in June, although
as part of the deal there will also be a dedicated group of
inspectors on the ground in Athens monitoring the government's
every step in meeting its obligations.
Any indications of slippage and the IMF, or the European
Commission, or both, could decide that Greece is beyond
assistance and leave it up to Athens to decide if a deeper debt
restructuring or full default is necessary.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens; Writing by
Luke Baker and Jan Strupczewski, editing by Mike Peacock)