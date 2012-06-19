* Revision of terms needed after months in election limbo
* Debt sustainability, growth reforms key to revision
* Eurogroup's Juncker, Austria open to giving Greece more
time
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, June 19 Greece and its international
lenders will renegotiate the programme on which its second
financial bailout is based because circumstances have changed, a
senior euro zone official said on Tuesday.
Greece secured a second, 130 billion euro ($164 billion)
bailout package in February from Europe and the International
Monetary Fund, but an inconclusive general election in May and a
return to the ballot box last Sunday delayed the implementation
of the conditions attached to the bailout.
Greek parties are currently in talks to create a coalition
government with a mandate to renegotiate the terms of the
bailout, which has staved off national bankruptcy, but at the
cost of deeply unpopular austerity measures.
The United States, the largest IMF member, said it supported
discussions to review the Greek bailout programme, but German
Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that loosening Greece's reform
promises would be unacceptable.
"Anybody who would say that we need not, and cannot
renegotiate the MoU (memo of understanding) is delusional,
because he, or she, would be under the understanding that the
whole programme, the whole process, has remained completely on
track ever since the weeks before the Greek first election," the
official said.
"Because the economic situation has changed, the situation
of tax receipts has changed, the rhythm of implementation of the
milestones has changed, the rhythm of privatisation has changed,
if we were not to change the MoU, it does not work," he said.
"We would be signing off on an illusion. So we have to sit
down with our Greek colleagues and say: this is where we should
be in July, and this is where we are in July, and there is a
delta. Let's find out what the delta is and then how to deal
with the delta - that is a new MoU," the official said.
The official said representatives of the International
Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European
Commission will come to Greece as soon as there is a new
government to review the implementation of the programme so far
and prepare for negotiations.
TROIKA VISIT, THEN TALKS
"It is no secret, quite logical in fact, that due to the
time passed without a functioning government in place that can
take the required decisions, because of this, there have been
significant delays," the official said.
"The conclusion is that they have to engage in discussions
on the memorandum of understanding and bring it back onto an
even keel," he said.
The troika will report its findings to euro zone finance
ministers who will decide how to move forward, and troika
officials will then negotiate with Greece.
"Once we have reached a satisfactory conclusion, a new MoU
will be signed that will contain, as usual, the required
milestones to be undertaken and disbursement scheduled,
contingent on the successful conclusion of a review," the
official said.
Any review of the terms of the bailout would still retain
the main goals of the programme, debt sustainability and
reforms, the official said.
But he played down paying too much attention to precise
numbers forecast far into the future.
"One of the main issues is that debt sustainability is
achieved and maintained. There is sometimes a belief that there
is a magic figure of 120 percent of GDP," the official said.
"Anybody who can forecast the debt to GDP ratio of a country
in a very, very volatile and challenging economic environment in
2020 is probably cleverer than all of us together," he said.
"Debt sustainability is one of the two big targets. There
are quite clear views in the Eurogroup on the fact that debt
sustainability 4-8 years out cannot be compromised," he said.
"That is one big target. The second big target is ...
structural reforms in Greece by the Greek authorities, which are
a necessary condition for bringing Greece on a growth track," he
said.
MORE TIME FOR GREEK CONSOLIDATION?
The official said it was unclear when a new memorandum of
understanding could be signed, but said he expected it during
the third quarter.
Asked if Greece would be given more time to reduce its
budget deficit and debt, the official said: " I know there are a
number of ministers who would say that at this stage I do not
want any extension of the programme. But there has been no
discussion of this issue so far."
Greece will feature prominently in discussions of euro zone
finance ministers, the Eurogroup, who meet on Thursday in
Luxembourg. "There is . . . a need for adapting the MoU. Opinions
on the degree of adaptation differ," the official said.
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker told Austrian radio
ORF on Tuesday t hat G reece could get more time for consolidation
because of the depth of it s ec onomic recession.
"There can there be no substantial new negotiations
about the bailout conditions, but I signalled three or four
weeks ago that there could be a shift in the timeframe, s ince
the recession in Greece is considerably deeper than had been
thought, so a stretching of the timeframe could be talked
about," Juncker said.
"I don't want to talk about the exact time plan. They're
talking about two years - that would be the view of the prime
minister-designate. I don't want to get involved in that
detailed discussion," he said.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann was also open to
discussing the timetable if Greece stuck to the reforms, saying:
"How many months or years difference on the time horizon? T h a t
would be something to discuss with the Greeks."
According to the existing memorandum of understanding,
Greece can seek more time for fiscal consolidation if recession
is deeper than thought and first quarter data showed th at the
contraction was likely to be big ger than forecast.
Under the current agreement, Greece is to reduce its budget
deficit to slightly more than 2 percent of GDP in 2014 from 9.3
percent in 2011.
($1 = 0.7949 euros)
