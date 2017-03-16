EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, March 16 Greece and its international creditors remain divided over the terms of a review of the country's bailout programme, a senior euro zone official said on Thursday, a gap that will prevent Athens from getting new loans.
"The institutions and the Greek authorities are still quite wide apart on a number of issues," the official said, noting that there has not been sufficient progress on Greece's fiscal targets, on pension and labour market reforms and on privatisations.
The lack of sufficient progress at the technical level means that euro zone finance ministers who gather on Monday in Brussels for a regular monthly meeting are unlikely to reach a political compromise on a new loan to Greece within its 86-billion-euro bailout programme. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robin Emmott)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.