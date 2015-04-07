By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, April 7 Greek lawmakers voted on Tuesday
in favour of setting up a committee to examine the circumstances
under which Greece agreed to bailouts totalling 240 billion
euros ($260 billion) with the European Union and International
Monetary Fund.
Relations are tense between Athens and its creditors, on
whom it depends for money to stay afloat. Greece, which has not
received any bailout funds since last August, is fast running
out of cash and struggling to strike a deal on reforms needed to
unblock that aid.
"After five years of parliamentary silence on the major
issues that caused the bailout catastrophe, today we commence a
procedure that will give answers to the questions concerning the
Greek people," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told lawmakers
before the vote in the early hours of Tuesday.
The committee, proposed by Tsipras's leftist Syriza party
and its coalition partner, the right-wing Independent Greeks,
will look into how Greece entered the agreements and any other
issue relating to the bailouts and their implementation.
This includes the revision of the 2009 budget deficit, whose
wildly gyrating figures triggered the country's fiscal crisis, a
debt restructuring in 2012 and the recapitalisation of the
country's banks.
The proposal was approved with 156 of the 250 lawmakers
present voting in favour, 72 against and 22 abstaining.
Former prime minister Antonis Samaras, now the main
opposition leader, accused Tsipras of trying to distract the
public from the pressing issues facing the economy.
"Indeed we will need a new committee... (to examine) the
credit event (crunch) which you are bringing closer... and for
the new bailout you are leading us towards," Samaras said.
A fierce critic of Greece's bailouts and the unpopular
austerity attached to them, Tsipras had made setting up such a
committee one of his pre-election pledges and has repeatedly
promised to scrap measures such as wage and pension cuts.
Greeks have been hit hard by austerity imposed on them under
the bailout agreements over the last five years. Greece is only
just emerging from years of economic depression and roughly one
in four Greeks is still unemployed.
In March, parliament passed an anti-poverty bill offering
food stamps and free electricity to the poor to tackle what
Tsipras calls the country's humanitarian crisis.
The bailout committee follows a parliamentary panel set up
to audit ballooning debt and another to demand reparations for
the Nazi occupation, a claim which has strained relations
between Greece and its biggest creditor, Germany.
