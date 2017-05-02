BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
ATHENS May 2 Greece said on Tuesday it wants to tap bond markets soon after reaching a comprehensive deal with its international lenders, including debt relief.
Greece expects to conclude talks on fiscal issues and reforms by May 22 to conclude a crucial bailout review which will pave the way for the disbursement of vital loans.
"The Greek government is aiming at tapping the markets as soon as possible after wrapping up the second (bailout) review and a comprehensive deal on the medium-term (measures) for the debt," government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told a news conference. (Reporting Renee Maltezou, Writing by Lefteris Papadimas)
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 A former portfolio manager at Visium Asset Management LP was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday following his conviction on securities fraud charges stemming from an investigation that led the New York-based hedge fund to close last year.