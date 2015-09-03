BERNE, Sept 3 There is a good chance Greece's third bailout package can be implemented regardless of the result of the Sept. 20 snap Greek election, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Former Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist Syriza party said on Thursday it remained confident of winning an outright victory in the election despite an opinion poll that showed its main conservative rival edging ahead.

An initial review of the third bailout package, worth 86 billion euros ($95.65 billion) in total, is due in October.

($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)