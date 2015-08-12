(Adds quotes)
BRUSSELS Aug 12 Greece's implementation of
reforms tied to its latest bailout will be reviewed by lenders
in October and any discussion of debt relief will come at a
later stage, EU sources said on Wednesday.
"There will be a strong first review of the implementation
of measures in October," one source said.
The source said the deal addressed the "shortcomings of the
Greek business model", referring to the view that the structure
of the economy needed to be modernised.
"There is a careful balance between measures that support
growth and those for fiscal adjustment.
"The uncertainty about economic development in Greece is an
important element in the package," the source said.
Negotiations, which concluded this week after months of
often acrimonious exchanges, had undergone a "sea change"
following the replacement of abrasive finance minister Yanis
Varoufakis with Euclid Tsakalotos last month.
"The new Greek finance minister has an absolutely different
attitude in the talks than the previous one. Talks were very
constructive" a second EU source said.
(Writing by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Alison Williams and Giles
Elgood)