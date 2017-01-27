(Updates with market close, PM's office comment)

By Angeliki Koutantou

ATHENS Jan 27 Greek 10-year bond yields shot up and stocks tumbled on Friday, a day after euro zone finance ministers acknowledged Athens' fiscal progress but failed to break an impasse with the IMF over future bailout targets.

Athens and its European Union and IMF creditors are still at odds over the fiscal goals Greece can achieve after 2018, when its third rescue programme ends.

The talks have dragged on for months, hindering the conclusion of a bailout review that would help Greece qualify for inclusion in the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme and return to bond markets as early as this year.

The disagreements have also rekindled fears of a new crisis in Greece, which was forced to sign up to another bailout in July 2015 in order to stay in the euro zone.

The Greek parliament's budgetary office also warned on Friday that "the fiscal cost of the delays may prove bigger than the benefit of a deal".

Greek 10-year bond yields rose by 24 basis points on Friday , while the Athens stock exchange ended 3.6 percent lower, weighed down by index-heavyweight bank stocks which lost 7.4 percent.

"The outcome was tougher than what the market had hoped for," Beta Securities analysts Takis Zamanis told Reuters.

On Thursday, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and was on track to meet its 2018 primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of economic output.

But he added that more discussions were needed on the fiscal trajectory thereafter and on measures which might be needed and would be implemented only if Greece missed its targets.

The International Monetary Fund, which participated in two Greek bailout programmes but is so far only an observer in the current one, says Athens can achieve a surplus of only 1.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 unless it adopts more measures now and is granted more debt relief.

As euro zone finance ministers discussed the Greek issue in Brussels, the IMF said its stance remained unchanged.

"The pressure is on for the Greek government following yesterday's Eurogroup meeting, since it did not receive substantial support, not even by the supportive EU Commission," Axia Ventures Group said in a morning note.

Greece's leftist-led government, which is sagging in opinion polls, is refusing to adopt more austerity measures, saying the country is delivering on its bailout promises.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's office called the IMF's demands "absurd" and "extreme" on Friday, and said that "they would stay on paper".

Greece estimates it achieved a primary surplus, excluding debt-servicing costs, worth 2 percent of GDP in 2016, versus a 0.5 percent bailout target. It says that it is against European values to demand that a country legislates now on measures which will be activated in 2019. (Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Hugh Lawson/Ruth Pitchford)