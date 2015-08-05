ATHENS Aug 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday Greece is close to concluding a deal with lenders on a multi billion euro bailout, which he said would end doubts over the country's presence in the euro zone.

"We are in the final stretch of concluding a deal with the institutions... Despite the difficulties we are facing we hope this agreement can end uncertainty on the future of Greece and of the euro zone," he said during a visit to the country's agriculture ministry.

