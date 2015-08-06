(Adds details and quotes)

ATHENS/ISMAILIA, Egypt Aug 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and French President Francois Hollande agreed on Thursday that a new bailout for Greece could and should be agreed soon after August 15.

The two men were speaking in Egypt on the sidelines of a ceremony to inaugurate the New Suez Canal, the Greek prime minister's office in Athens said.

Hollande, speaking to reporters at the inauguration, said: "The objective is for the negotiations on the programme  to be concluded at the end of August. We know it's difficult but we must make sure that the conditions are met, in a good spirit.

"For now I believe the atmosphere is right and discussions are going in the best of directions," he added.

A European Commission spokeswoman said earlier in Brussels talks with Greece on a third bailout were moving ahead "in a satisfactory way" and reaching an agreement was possible before August 20. (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt and Elizabeth Pineau; editing by Andrew Roche)