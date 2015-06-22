June 22 Millions of people in Albania, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Romania and Serbia have deposits in Greek-owned local banks which could be vulnerable if there is a full-blown banking crisis in Greece.

BULGARIA

* Greek-owned banks make up a fifth of the Bulgarian banking system. These include Bulgaria's fourth largest lender United Bulgarian Bank, owned by National Bank of Greece, and Postbank, Bulgaria's fifth largest lender, controlled by Greek Eurobank. Number 9 bank Piraeus Bank Bulgaria is controlled by Piraeus Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank is a direct bank unit of Greece's Alpha Bank.

* In a report affirming Bulgaria's credit ratings, ratings agency S&P noted that the central bank had taken steps to shore up the liquidity of subsidiaries of Greek banks, such as mandating higher deposits with the central bank, increasing the proportion of liquid assets held, and reducing exposure to parent banks.

* "The Bulgarian banking sector is in excellent condition," Lyubomir Mitov, chief economist of major lender Unicredit Bulbank said. "I cannot see any risk about the Greek-owned banks, which work under the strict supervision of the central bank. The situation has changed a lot since 2008 and these banks do not rely anymore on their 'mothers'. They rely on deposits and they do not have liquidity problems. They do not have loans to Greek enterprises."

ROMANIA

* There are four banks with Greek majority capital operating in Romania: Alpha Bank Romania, Piraeus Bank, Bancpost, controlled by Eurobank Ergasias, and Banca Romaneasca, controlled by National Bank of Greece. Together they account for 12 percent of total banking assets in Romania.

* The central bank has said the Greek subsidiaries in Romania are well capitalised and latest data showed their average capital ratio is slightly above 17 percent - in excess of the 10 percent capital ratio requirement set by the regulator. They also have amassed robust portfolios of state securities which entitles them to resort to funding from the central bank if needed.

ALBANIA

* There are three Greek-owned banks in Albania: subsidiaries of National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Tirana Bank, and Alpha Bank. Their share of the total assets of the banking sector in Albania is 15.9 percent, down from 20 percent in 2010, Klodi Shehu, director of financial stability department at the Albanian central bank, told Reuters.

* Shehu said the central bank imposed minimum capital adequacy ratios for Greek-owned banks of 14 percent, above the 12 percent required for other banks. The three Greek-owned banks have a capital adequacy ratio of more than 17 percent.

* "These banks are well-capitalized, liquid and capable of timely payments irrespective of what happens in Greece," Shehu told Reuters.

MACEDONIA

* Macedonia has two Greek-owned banks which together hold more than 20 percent of total banking sector assets. They are Alpha Bank AD Skopje, a subsidiary of Alpha Bank, and Stopanska Banka AD Skopje, owned by National Bank of Greece.

* Under Macedonian law, the Greek parents have no way to withdraw their founding capital beyond 10 percent, unless they sell their holding to another investor.

* An official at the Macedonian central bank, who declined to be named, told Reuters that several months ago the bank instructed Greek-owned banks to provide daily reports on transactions with their parent banks as a precaution.

* Central bank governor Dimitar Bogov, speaking after meeting President Gjorge Ivanov, said: "The central bank has been taking all necessary measures, and we have ready an additional set of preventive measures if the worst-case scenario occurs."

* In an analysis of the possible worst-case scenario, with Greek-owned banks collapsing under the weight of deposit withdrawals, Standard Bank estimated that the Macedonian government would have to come up with 250 million euros, or around three percent of gross domestic product, to fully recapitalize the banks, "something that the sovereign can live with."

SERBIA

* In Serbia, four Greek-owned banks hold around $4 billion worth of assets, or 14 percent of total banking assets. They are Alpha Bank, EUROBANK EFG, Piraeus Bank and Vojvodjanska Banka, part of the National Bank of Greece group.

* In a written answer to Reuters questions, Serbia's central bank said it had in place "an elevated level of monitoring of businesses of four Greek-owned banks, especially their liquidity, their relations with parents groups and events in international markets related to Greek banks and their subsidiaries."

* The bank said that "daily reports" provided by the Greek-owned banks showed no increased outflow of funds to mother banks nor a significant outflow of savings. The bank said Greek subsidiaries are not branch offices but separate legal entities, and that there were strict limits on shareholders repatriating capital assets of the subsidiaries.

* "The central bank will continue to monitor banks in Greek ownership and if necessary will undertake other measures under its mandate to prevent a potential negative influence on Serbia's banking sector," the bank said.