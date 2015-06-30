June 30 Millions of people in Albania, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Romania and Serbia have deposits in Greek-owned local banks which could now be vulnerable after talks between Athens and its creditors broke down and banks in Greece shut their doors.

Below are details of each country's exposure to Greek-owned banks, and measures the authorities have taken to mitigate the risks for the subsidiaries. For main story, click on

BULGARIA

* Greek-owned banks make up a fifth of the Bulgarian banking system. These include Bulgaria's fourth largest lender United Bulgarian Bank, owned by National Bank of Greece, and Postbank, Bulgaria's fifth largest lender, controlled by Greek Eurobank. Number 9 bank Piraeus Bank Bulgaria is controlled by Piraeus Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank Bulgaria is a branch of Greece's Alpha Bank.

* Alpha Bank Bulgaria said in a statement on Tuesday it was operating in Bulgaria normally and independent of the situation in Greece. "All banking operations at Alpha Bank Bulgaria are being performed without any impediment," it said.

* Bulgaria's central bank, in a statement issued on Monday, said it had measures in place to insulate Greek-owned banks from contagion. It said they were financially independent from their parents, they hold no Greek government securities, and have a capital adequacy and liquidity level higher than the average for banks in Bulgaria.

* A spokeswoman for United Bulgarian Bank said on Monday: "We are doing business as usual ... We reconfirm and fully agree with the central bank statement from this morning."

* In a statement, Piraeus Bank Bulgaria said the capital controls in Greece are not affecting its operations. "For us, this Monday is a normal working day," the bank said in the statement. "Piraeus Bank Bulgaria continues with its usual work on extending loans, raising deposits ... and other banking activities as it has done since it stepped into the local market," the statement said.

ROMANIA

* There are four banks with Greek majority capital operating in Romania: Alpha Bank Romania, Piraeus Bank, Bancpost, controlled by Eurobank Ergasias, and Banca Romaneasca, controlled by National Bank of Greece. Together they account for 12 percent of total banking assets in Romania.

* The central bank has said the Greek subsidiaries in Romania are well capitalised and latest data showed their average capital ratio is slightly above 17 percent - in excess of the 10 percent capital ratio requirement set by the regulator. They also have amassed robust portfolios of state securities which entitles them to resort to funding from the central bank if needed.

* Piraeus Bank Romania said in a statement on Monday: "Piraeus Bank Romania is a local subsidiary, a Romanian bank with Greek capital. All operations are localized and integrated into the Romanian banking market policies, regulated by the Romanian central bank ... There are no capital control policies enforced, banks are not closed, nor are operations limited."

ALBANIA

* There are three Greek-owned banks in Albania: subsidiaries of National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Tirana Bank, and Alpha Bank. Their share of the total assets of the banking sector in Albania is 15.9 percent, down from 20 percent in 2010, Klodi Shehu, director of the financial stability department at the Albanian central bank, told Reuters.

* Shehu said the central bank imposed minimum capital adequacy ratios for Greek-owned banks of 14 percent, above the 12 percent required for other banks. The three Greek-owned banks have a capital adequacy ratio of more than 17 percent.

* Albania's Association of Banks said the country's banking sector was "financially and operationally independent from the banking systems of other countries". It said developments in Greece did not affect the stability and normal functioning of the Albanian banks, which operate "at high levels of capital adequacy and liquidity".

MACEDONIA

* Macedonia has two Greek-owned banks which together hold more than 20 percent of total banking sector assets. They are Alpha Bank AD Skopje, a subsidiary of Alpha Bank, and Stopanska Banka AD Skopje, owned by National Bank of Greece.

* On Sunday, the Macedonian central bank ordered its lenders to pull their deposits from Greek banks and it imposed temporary preventive measures to stop an outflow of capital from Macedonian subsidiaries to parent banks in Greece. It said the capital limits apply to future transactions, not to arrangements already in place.

* Under Macedonian law, the Greek parents have no way to withdraw their founding capital beyond 10 percent, unless they sell their holding to another investor.

* An official at the Macedonian central bank, who declined to be named, told Reuters that several months ago the bank instructed Greek-owned banks to provide daily reports on transactions with their parent banks as a precaution.

* In an analysis of the possible worst-case scenario, with Greek-owned banks collapsing under the weight of deposit withdrawals, Standard Bank estimated that the Macedonian government would have to come up with 250 million euros, or around three percent of gross domestic product, to fully recapitalize the banks, "something that the sovereign can live with."

SERBIA

* In Serbia, four Greek-owned banks hold around $4 billion worth of assets, or 14 percent of total banking assets. They are Alpha Bank, EUROBANK EFG, Piraeus Bank and Vojvodjanska Banka, part of the National Bank of Greece group.

* In a written answer to Reuters questions, Serbia's central bank said it had in place "an elevated level of monitoring of businesses of four Greek-owned banks, especially their liquidity, their relations with parents groups and events in international markets related to Greek banks and their subsidiaries."

* The bank said that "daily reports" provided by the Greek-owned banks showed no increased outflow of funds to mother banks nor a significant outflow of savings. The bank said Greek subsidiaries are not branch offices but separate legal entities, and that there were strict limits on shareholders repatriating capital assets of the subsidiaries.

* "The central bank will continue to monitor banks in Greek ownership and if necessary will undertake other measures under its mandate to prevent a potential negative influence on Serbia's banking sector," the bank said.

* "We have to wait and see what will happen in the next seven days. One thing is sure, banks in Greece will be in some kind of hibernation in the next 10 days given that Greece introduced capital controls. Most Greek banks that operate in Serbia are self-funded and well capitalised, so I don't expect to see any problems in the short run," said Branko Srdanovic of the Belgrade-based consultancy Associates Treasury Solutions. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in BUCHAREST, Kole Casule in SKOPJE, Tsvetelia Tsolova in SOFIA, Ivana Sekularac in BELGRADE and Benet Koleka in TIRANA; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Crispian Balmer)