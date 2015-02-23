LONDON Feb 23 Deposit outflows from Greece's
banks rose last week to around 3 billion euros, according to JP
Morgan estimates, ahead of Friday's last-minute aid extension
agreement with the country's euro zone creditors.
The 50 percent increase in the pace of outflows from the
prior week's 2 billion euros meant Greek banks were on track to
run out of collateral for new loans in eight weeks as opposed to
14 the week before, JP Morgan said.
This is based on its calculation that of a maximum 108
billion euros of financing available from the European Central
Bank and Greek central bank, Greek banks have already used up 85
billion euros, leaving them with 23 billion euros if needed.
Hard data on Greek bank deposit flows come with a long time
lag, meaning estimates are the most up-to-date guides.
Outflows apparently accelerated during last week.
They totalled more than 1 billion euros over Wednesday and
Thursday, three senior banking sources told Reuters on Friday,
and about 1 billion euros on Friday alone, another senior banker
said.
Greece is discussing a list of reforms including measures to
tackle tax evasion and corruption with international partners to
ensure it is accepted. Approval will secure the financial
lifeline outlined on Friday.
Total bank deposit outflows this year, which JP Morgan
estimates by using a proxy of Greek demand for money market
funds overseas, stand at around 25 billion euros - equivalent to
more than 3 billion per week.
Outflows rose in the run-up to the Jan 25 election that
brought the current government into office, dipping thereafter
before rising again as the deadline for a debt deal neared.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)