ATHENS Dec 4 Greece's central bank warned on
Friday that political consensus was needed to implement painful
reforms of pensions and taxation that would help the economy to
grow next year.
It said a recovery in the second half of 2016 was "within
reach" after a shallower-than-expected recession, provided the
government fully implements the reforms in the country's third
bailout agreement and takes ownership of the programme.
"Now that consensus has been built, which is by all means an
achievement, it must not be allowed to disintegrate," the Bank
of Greece said in its interim monetary policy report.
Athens has to introduce deeper reforms in the next two
months to make its ailing pension system viable, including
merging several pension funds into one and cutting back
supplementary pensions.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras failed to secure the backing
of opposition parties last week for the pension reform after his
government's majority shrank to just three seats last month.
The central bank said speeding up privatisations and
maximising the value of state-owned real estate were the most
powerful tools to revive investment and growth.
A successful completion of the first review of the bailout
programme by Greece's creditors early next year would lead to
Greek banks regaining access to cheaper funding from the
European Central Bank, and to Greek government bonds being
purchased in the ECB's quantitative easing programme, it said.
That appeared to contradict a comment by ECB Vice-President
Vitor Constancio on Thursday that other conditions were required
to include Greek bonds in the asset purchase programme.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Paul Taylor)