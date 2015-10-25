ATHENS Oct 25 Bank of Piraeus
chairman Michalis Sallas said on Sunday he was optimistic the
bank could rely on private investors to meet any capital
shortfall found in baseline scenario stress tests being
conducted by the ECB.
Sallas said "strong interest" had been shown by
international institutional investors to any capital increase.
"Based on this interest there is valid optimism that the
required participation of the private sector will more than
cover any capital needs which manifest on the baseline scenario
of the stress test," he was quoted as saying in a news release
by the bank.
Bank of Piraeus is one of four Greek banks in line for
recapitalisation under the terms of an 86 billion euro ($94.75
billion) bailout that Greece has signed up to with international
lenders. Banking sources say the banks' recapitalisation needs
are less than 20 billion euros.
Results of the stress tests carried out by the European
Central Bank to identify potential capital needs are due to be
released by Oct. 31.
($1 = 0.9077 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)