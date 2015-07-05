ATHENS, July 5 Greece's finance minister will
hold talks with top Greek bankers later on Sunday, a finance
ministry official told Reuters, after opinion polls showed
Greeks were on course to reject a bailout proposal from
creditors.
Greek banks have been shut for a week after Athens imposed
capital controls to prevent the lenders from collapsing. A 'No'
vote is expected to further add pressure on the banks, which
government officials have said will not reopen until a deal is
reached with creditors.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)