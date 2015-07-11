ATHENS, July 11 The capital controls imposed on Greece's banks will remain in place for at least another two months, Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Saturday, as euro zone finance ministers met in Brussels to discuss a request by Athens for a new bailout.

Stathakis told Greece's Mega TV that the banks could reopen as soon as next week, if an agreement with creditors is reached this weekend, but other restrictions on withdrawals and currency exports would remain in place for most.

"That will stay in play for two months or some months," he said.

