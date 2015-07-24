* NBG investors eager to find private solution for recap
* Worry that Portugal's BES may be template
* Suggest debt-equity swap like UK's Co-op Bank
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 24 National Bank of Greece
bondholders are nervous that they will suffer heavy losses if
authorities decide to siphon off all of the bank's healthy
assets leaving a "bad bank" to deal with their claims, a source
close to a creditor group said.
A group of senior bondholders in NBG sent a letter to
European institutions last week saying they were concerned about
measures that may be taken to revitalise the Greek banking
sector after months of economic upheaval.
After drawn-out negotiations, Greece is close to clinching a
third bailout deal but has kept in place the capital controls it
used to prevent a bank run last month.
The investors, who hold a significant portion of a 750
million euro NBG senior bond issued last year, are worried the
bank may be split into a good bank and a bad bank as was the
case for Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo last year.
Portugal separated out and pumped money into the healthy part
of the bank creating a new entity "Novo Banco", while remaining
BES shareholders and subordinated bondholders were left with
near worthless investments in the remaining bad bank.
NBG bondholders are concerned that such a split in Greece
could require a level of recapitalisation that would also see
senior bondholders left behind in the bad bank.
Under current Greek law, junior bondholders should
contribute to a bail-in, while new legislation passed on
Wednesday will also force senior bondholders to contribute from
January 1 2016.
Recapitalisations of Greek banks may be needed before then,
however, leaving the option of a bad bank solution on the table.
European Central Bank governing council member Christian
Noyer said an initial injection of capital for Greek banks would
be preferable before stress tests in the autumn.
In the letter sent last week, the creditor group said it was
also eager to explore private sector solutions for any
recapitalisation of NBG.
The source said that the rescue of Britain's Co-operative
Bank in 2012 could provide a template for a possible solution,
where bondholders swapped their debt for new bonds and equity in
the bank.
The Co-operative Bank ceded a 30 percent stake to
bondholders including U.S. hedge funds Aurelius Capital and
Silver Point Capital.
An official from NBG said the bank had not received any
letter from creditors or bondholders expressing their
willingness to participate in a possible recapitalisation.
"It's too early, we have and they have to wait for the
stress tests results," he said.
Database eMAXX shows that Carmignac Gestion, Fidelity and
BlackRock are among the biggest holders of NBG's bond.
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Athens; Editing
by Alexander Smith and Alison Williams)