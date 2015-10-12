ISTANBUL Oct 12 National Bank of Greece will hold talks with potential investors on assessing alternative strategic options for its Turkish unit Finansbank , the Turkish bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Monday.

Last week sources close to the matter told Reuters Qatar National Bank, Turkey's Garanti Bank and Fibabanka were interested in an anticipated sale of a Finansbank stake.

