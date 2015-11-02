BERLIN Nov 2 Germany is pleased that the capital hole of Greek banks is smaller than the 25 billion euros ($28 billion) earmarked to help them in the country's bailout programme, a Finance Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"It is pleasing (...) that the capital requirement does not go beyond the 25 billion euros agreed," the spokesman told a regular government news conference.

He added that the German government must nevertheless now examine the plans of Greek banks and see how the European Central Bank reacts to them. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Caroline Copley)