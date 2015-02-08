BRIEF-Sre Group announces disposal of property
* Seller entered into sale and purchase agreements with china minsheng, controlling shareholder of company
ATHENS Feb 8 The chief executive and chairman of Greek bank National Bank of Greece plan to step down from their roles in the next few days, CEO Alexandros Tourkolias told Reuters on Sunday.
The move comes barely two weeks after leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took government and often happens after an election.
"The chairman Mr Zannias and I plan to start the procedure (to depart from our posts) in the next few days," Tourkolias said.
Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF holds majority stakes in three of the country's four biggest banks including the National Bank. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
* Seller entered into sale and purchase agreements with china minsheng, controlling shareholder of company
* Wanda europe and purchaser agreed in writing on 31 march 2017 to extend date of completion to 1 June 2017