ATHENS Feb 18 Greece asked the European Central Bank to raise the provision of Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to its banks by 5 billion euros before the Governing Council agreed to a smaller sum, banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

One senior banker estimated that the actual 3.3 billion euro increase in the ELA cap would be enough to meet Greek banks' liquidity needs for only one more week.

"The increase in the cap was a bit below what was requested, about 5 billion more, and expected," one senior banker said. "Assuming the present outflow trends persist, it is enough to carry us over for another week."

Another banking source said the ELA increase was enough to cover the lenders' needs, not the Greek state's short-term borrowing needs. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Stamp)